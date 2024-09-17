Disney trips meant for homeless NYC students went to school employees' families

Disney trips that were meant for homeless students in New York City public schools were used by school system employees' families instead, according to a report released earlier this month by the district's special commissioner.

Six employees took their children or grandchildren on trips to Disney World, New Orleans and other places that had been designated as enrichment activities for students living in shelters and other types of temporary housing, the report states.

Linda Wilson, the regional manager designated to assist students in temporary housing in Queens, took her children on trips that were sponsored by grants specifically meant for homeless students, and even encouraged the employees she supervised to do the same, according to the report.

“What happens here stays with us,” one staffer quoted Wilson as saying.

Wilson forged permission slips in the names of students, and used an outside contractor to book trips because "there is less oversight of community-based organizations" than if the trips had been booked directly through the city's Department of Education, the report says.

The investigation began in May 2019 after the DOE received a whistleblower complaint about the misconduct, and concluded in January of last year.

The report recommends that Wilson and the five employees involved in the fraud be terminated, and that DOE should "seek reimbursement for all expenses incurred by the DOE on the part of those who wrongly benefitted from these actions."

NPR has reached out to the special commissioner's office and the DOE for further comment, including why the report was only released last week. The NYC Public Schools Press Office said that it would respond in full as soon as possible.

NPR has also attempted to reach out to Linda Wilson for further comment.

