Fact checking Trump's claims during Harris' acceptance speech

Former President Donald Trump told his followers on Truth Social earlier today that he would be posting throughout Kamala Harris' DNC speech, where she has formally accepted the party's nomination for president.

Here are some of the issues Trump has commented on tonight while Harris has been speaking, with some quick fact-checking.

On abortion: "Everybody, Democrats, Republicans, Liberals, and Conservatives, wanted Roe v. Wade TERMINATED, and brought back to the States."

False: According to a Gallup poll from June 2023, one year after Roe v. Wade was overturned, 61% of respondents said overturning Roe was a "bad thing," while 38% said it was a "good thing."

Additionally, an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll from earlier this year showed that most Americans believe criminalizing abortion is wrong.

On immigration: "She just called to give all Illegals CITIZENSHIP, SAY GOODBYE TO THE U.S.A.! SHE IS A RADICAL MARXIST!"

False: During her acceptance speech tonight, Harris said that she would support a bipartisan border bill on immigration. There is nothing in the text of the bill that would give all undocumented immigrants automatic American citizenship.

Additionally, while Harris mentioned that pathways to citizenship should exist, again, this does not equate to automatic citizenship for those in the country illegally.

On his legal troubles: "These Prosecutions were all started by her and Biden against their Political Opponent, ME!"

False: The White House has nothing to do with the cases brought against Former President Trump, whose four current criminal cases were brought against him by New York state court, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Georgia state court, and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida respectively.

