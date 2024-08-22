Appalachian influencer John Russell centers rural development in his pitch for Harris

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

John Russell, one of the many content creators at the convention, took the stage to center rural communities and advocate for clean energy related jobs and manufacturing.

“We, in West Virginia, know well they called us rednecks back in the 1920s because striking workers from all different races wore red bandanas around their necks as they fought and died for respect and a living wage,” he said.

Russell has gained popularity on social media with more that 180,000 followers on TikTok. On the main stage, he blasted former President Donald Trump for being a billionaire who wants to promote increased fossil fuel production and business.

His speech opened with a video of him interviewing union workers in manufacturing and infrastructure jobs.

“Across the country, working-class people are looking for a political home, after years of both parties putting profit above people,” he said during on-stage remarks to cheers.

