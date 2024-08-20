Here’s who’s speaking on Day 2 of the DNC

Updated August 20, 2024 at 20:49 PM ET

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

President Biden has officially passed the torch to his vice president, Kamala Harris. Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago celebrated his legacy. Starting Tuesday, the focus shifts more to the future.

Convention organizers said they will highlight differences between the Harris-Walz campaign’s vision and that of the Trump-Vance ticket. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is slated to speak, as are former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

We’ll update this page when the full program is released, but here are some highlights to watch for Tuesday night:

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who had been in consideration for Harris’ running mate

who had been in consideration for Harris’ running mate Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

D-N.Y. Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois

of Illinois Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

of Vermont New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Mesa, Ariz., Mayor John Giles, a Republican

As is tradition, the convention will also hold a roll call — though this year’s is even more symbolic than most. Delegates have already cast their votes for Vice President Harris to be the party’s nominee.

The candidates are taking their message beyond the convention hall Tuesday, too. Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will be in Milwaukee for an evening rally. Both Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee JD Vance are holding press conferences about crime in Michigan and Wisconsin, respectively.

The main programming at the DNC is expected to run from around 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. CT), but ran much later on Monday night. Here is the fuller programming list as released by the Democratic National Convention Committee, in order of appearance, with approximate timing:

5:30 PM

Call to Order

The Honorable Jaime R. Harrison

Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Gavel In

The Honorable Mitch Landrieu

DNC Night 2 Co-Chair and Committee Co-Chair

Invocation

Rabbi Sharon Brous

IKAR

Imam Dr. Talib M. Shareef

The Nation’s Mosque

Pledge of Allegiance

Joshua Davis

National Anthem

Aristotle “Aris” Garcia Byrne

Remarks

Jason Carter

Grandson of President Jimmy Carter

Remarks

Jack Schlossberg

Grandson of President John F. Kennedy

Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter Two: The Economy”

The Honorable Malcolm Kenyatta

Member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives

6:00 PM

Remarks

Kyle Sweetser

Former Donald Trump voter

Remarks

Stephanie Grisham

Former Trump White House Press Secretary

Remarks

Nabela Noor

Content creator

Remarks

The Honorable Gary Peters

United States Senator, Michigan

Remarks

Kenneth Stribling

Retired Teamster

7:00 PM

Roll Call

Remarks

Minnesota Delegation

Remarks

California Delegation

8:00 PM

Host Introduction

Ana Navarro

Remarks

The Honorable Chuck Schumer

United States Senate Majority Leader

Remarks

The Honorable Bernie Sanders

United States Senator, Vermont

Remarks

The Honorable JB Pritzker

Governor of Illinois

Remarks

Ken Chenault

American business executive

Remarks

The Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham

Governor of New Mexico

9:00 PM

Keynote Remarks

Angela Alsobrooks

Democratic Nominee for the U.S. Senate, Maryland; Long-time mentee of the Vice President

Remarks

The Honorable John Giles

Mayor of Mesa, Arizona

Remarks

The Honorable Tammy Duckworth

United States Senator, Illinois

Remarks

Douglas Emhoff

Second Gentleman of the United States

Remarks

Michelle Obama

Former First Lady of the United States

10:00 PM

Remarks

Barack Obama

44th President of the United States

Benediction

Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr.

African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7th Episcopal District

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Here’s more on how to watch and follow along for updates.

Loading...

Copyright 2024 NPR