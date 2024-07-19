Trump accepts the Republican nomination for president

In his first major speech since a failed assassination attempt, former President Donald Trump accepted the Republican Party’s presidential nomination for the third time and told a boisterous crowd he would “usher in the rich and wonderful tomorrows that our people truly deserve.”

Trump vowed he would secure that future for all Americans, “citizens of every race, religion, color and creed.”

“I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America,” Trump said, “because there is no victory in winning for half of America.”

“So tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States,” he added.

On the final evening of the Republican National Convention, a night themed “Make America Great Once Again” — a play on his well-known campaign slogan — Trump said it was time to rescue America from the “failed leadership” of President Biden and Democrats.

“Under our leadership, the United States will be respected again,” he said. “No nation will question our power. No enemy will doubt our might. Our borders will be totally secure. Our economy will soar. We will return law and order to our streets, patriotism to our schools, and importantly, we will restore peace, stability, and harmony all throughout the world.”

Trump describes his brush with death

Early on in his speech, Trump spoke in detail of the attempt on his life at a Butler, Pa., campaign rally last weekend.

Trump said it was the only time he’d ever address the incident, “because it’s actually too painful to tell.”

Trump described his remarks at the rally – he was mid-speech at the time, boasting of his administration’s efforts to secure the southern border – when he heard “a loud whizzing sound, and felt something hit me really, really, hard in my right ear.”

“I said to myself, ‘Wow, what was that?’ It can only be a bullet.”

Trump praised the Secret Service agents “who pounced on top of me so that I would be protected.”

“There was blood pouring everywhere, but in a certain way, I felt very safe because I had God on my side.”

Trump noted how close the sniper’s bullet came to hitting its target.

“I’m not supposed to be here tonight,” he said. “I’m not supposed to be here.”

“Yes you are! Yes you are!” the crowd erupted.

Trump later led the crowd in a 15-second moment of silence for Corey Comperatore, the 50-year-old engineer, volunteer firefighter and father who was killed while diving on his family to protect them at the rally.



