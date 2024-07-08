Arizona's Maricopa County prepares to be in the election spotlight once again

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Ever since false claims were made about Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Arizona, Maricopa County has been a hotbed of conspiracy theories. Home to Phoenix, there have also been threats against election officials and allegations of voter harassment in the county. So with another close election expected in November, NPR's Ben Giles has been talking with Maricopa County officials about steps they're taking to try to improve elections and help restore voter confidence. Normally, Ben is in Phoenix, but not today. Today Ben is here with us in Studio 31. Hi there.

BEN GILES, BYLINE: Hi.

SUMMERS: So, Ben, before we get into how election officials have responded to these claims both real and fabricated. Has actual voting changed in the swing state? Have people really changed the way that they vote?

GILES: That's what's interesting. Despite all this bluster, the big picture is, things haven't really changed very much when it comes to how voters cast their ballots. For years, Arizona has offered a host of options, allowing people to vote early, vote by mail or vote in person. Arizona has also been at the forefront when it comes to some efforts to increase transparency. Since 2007, they've had live broadcasts of tabulation centers not just in Maricopa County but all 15 counties in Arizona. So 24/7, anyone in the world can watch votes be counted in Arizona.

SUMMERS: And despite all of that, as we pointed out, there's still been all of this suspicion there.

GILES: Yeah, and a lot of that seems to stem just from the fact that Arizona is navigating this newfound status of being a swing state where there are very close elections. There are also, though, some self-inflicted wounds. Like, in 2022, printers in Maricopa County struggled to print roughly 17,000 ballots on election day. I should note they've bought new printers since then.

SUMMERS: OK.

GILES: But Maricopa County is again going to be the focus because to win Arizona statewide, you have to win in Maricopa County.

SUMMERS: Right. So, Ben, tell us. What exactly are election officials there in Maricopa County doing to sort through people's concerns, particularly given the statewide races are just so close?

GILES: Yeah. And because they're so close, Maricopa County has been trying to be more transparent about how they count votes but also how winners are determined. Maricopa County recorder Stephen Richer - he's been out on the front of this effort, pushing back against fellow Republicans who spread baseless claims of election fraud. And his year he's actually sending an info page and mail ballot packets. Those went out to voters last week for the state primary.

STEPHEN RICHER: Just because that's something that people have asked a lot about over the last few years, especially as our races have become increasingly tight about what gets tabulated when. And if I want my ballot to be part of the initial APM results, what do I have to do?

GILES: That info pallet - packet explains why it takes county officials days and days after the election to verify voter signatures on early ballot envelopes, then process those ballots. It also explains the media's role in analyzing the results and how outlets like the Associated Press use that information as it becomes available to call when someone's win is statistically assured.

SUMMERS: Ben, anything else worth us knowing about what's new for Maricopa County?

GILES: One other thing Richard did is he hired more people to verify signatures on those early ballot envelopes. The idea is that should lead to faster reporting of results in the days after Election Day and hopefully less time for suspicion. It's one of several small changes Richard hopes will make a big difference, but some things are out of his control, like how close these races can be. There was a statewide race in 2022 decided by 280 votes.

SUMMERS: That is close indeed. Thank you, Ben.

GILES: Thank you.

SUMMERS: That's NPR's Ben Giles.

(SOUNDBITE OF CURREN$Y AND STATIK SELEKTAH SONG, "GRAN TURISMO (FEAT. TERMANOLOGY)") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.