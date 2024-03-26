The Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore collapses after a ship crashed into it

A part of the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore has collapsed after a ship crashed into it early Tuesday morning, closing traffic on a major commuter arterial, local officials said.

Emergency personnel have been dispatched to the scene, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Before the collapse, traffic was closed in both lanes the Maryland Transportation Authority posted on X. The bridge is part of I-695, an arterial of Interstate 95, a major freeway running north-south along the Eastern Seaboard of the U.S.

MAJOR BALTIMORE TRAFFIC ALERT: AVOID I-695 southeast corridor. I-695 Key Bridge collapse due to ship strike. Active scene. Use I-95 or I-895. #baltraffic #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) March 26, 2024

This is a developing story.

