Mike Pence ran with Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. In 2024, he won't even endorse him

Former Vice President Mike Pence is making his feelings about the presumptive Republican nominee this year very clear.

"It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year," Pence told Fox News' Martha MacCallum Friday afternoon.

He went on to say he was "incredibly proud" of the Trump/Pence record, saying it was a conservative record that made America more prosperous and more secure. He highlighted conservative court appointments as a particular accomplishment.

But, Pence told Fox News that Trump is not conservative enough on issues including the national debt, abortion and being tough on China.

"Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years," Pence said, "and that's why I cannot, in good conscience, endorse [him] in this campaign."

As vice president, Pence certified the 2020 election results for President Biden who won the electoral college vote, just hours after Trump supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol.

Trump criticized Pence in the run up to the certification, after which some of his supporters chanted "Hang Mike Pence."

When asked how he would vote in November, Pence said he would not vote for Joe Biden, but that his vote would remain a private decision.

