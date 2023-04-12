Does your community feel like it is divided over social issues? Tell us about it

Do you live in a place that feels increasingly divided over social issues, where disputes spill out in school board meetings, city government, or public spaces? NPR is looking at the practical costs of these divisions for the communities and the individuals who live in them.

Fill out the form below and an NPR reporter may be in contact with you.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.