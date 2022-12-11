The breakfast special features favorite pancake recipes from your kitchens

All Things We're Cooking is a series featuring family recipes from you, our readers and listeners, and the special stories behind them. We'll continue to share more of your kitchen gems throughout the holidays.

Loading...

A scallion pancake recipe is layered with thoughts of family, China and a tiny secret

A daughter recalls her immigrant parents and her father standing by the stove making scallion pancakes on Sunday mornings. Her siblings now make the pancakes for their children.

Read more about Ye Ye's scallion pancake

Oh, sweetie! Bubaleh is a pancake to celebrate freedom. And it's a term of endearment

A sweet and savory pancake for Passover can also be eaten year-round. And Alan Mishell learned the recipe from his grandmother, whose family escaped Poland ahead of the Nazi German invasion.

Read more about Alan Mishell's bubaleh

Grandma Velma's German pancake recipe is immortalized in a cherished home video

Specken dicken, the not-too-thick, not-too-thin sausage-filled pancakes, are a breakfast favorite that her family makes on New Year's Day.

Read more about Grandma Velma's specken dicken

Savory Bosnian pancakes called 'cousin' bridged a language gap with Grandma

While growing up, Merjem Mededovic cooked with her grandmother and learned names of various things in Bosnian. One recipe she learned is kljukusa, a potato and onion dish similar to a latke.

Read more about Merjem Mededovic's grandmother's kljukusa

Loading...

ABOUT THIS PROJECT

All Things We're Cooking is a series highlighting family recipes that have special meaning to you, our readers and listeners. Earlier this year, we asked you to share your most prized recipes and explain why these dishes evoke such fond family memories. Working in collaboration with NPR member stations, we received responses from across the country. We've been interviewing some contributors and will continue to share their stories through the holiday season. All recipes and photos were provided by NPR audience members.

CREDITS

Reporting by Wynne Davis, with Isabella Gomez Sarmiento and Maison Tran

Editing by Desiree F. Hicks and Pam Webster

Design and art direction by Daniel Wood, Emily Bogle, Kaz Fantone and Alyson Hurt

Development by Daniel Wood

Project management by Caroline Kelly

Social media engagement by Matt Adams

Audio versions of stories produced by Rose Friedman and Isabella Gomez Sarmiento, with assistance by Maison Tran

Additional editing by Gerry Holmes, Nicholas Charles and Neda Ulaby

NPR member stations collaboration by Franklyn Cater

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.