NPR News

Kyrie Irving rejoins the Nets after suspension and apologizes

By The Associated Press
Published November 20, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving dribbles against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 1 in New York. Irving has returned after a suspension.
Jessie Alcheh
/
AP
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving dribbles against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 1 in New York. Irving has returned after a suspension.

NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving has returned to the Brooklyn Nets and apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material.

Irving was suspended by the team on Nov. 3 hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets' practice facility. He now says he should have handled that interview differently. Irving says he doesn't stand for "anything close to hate speech or antisemitism."

He has missed eight games during his suspension.

The Nets say he is available to play Sunday night against Memphis.

NPR News
The Associated Press