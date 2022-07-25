Sen. Joe Manchin has tested positive for COVID-19

Sen. Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, has tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted Monday.

"This morning I tested positive for COVID-19," he said. "I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians."

