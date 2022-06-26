The Colorado Avalanche have won its first Stanley Cup in 21 years

The Colorado Avalanche are professional hockey's new champions — and road warriors.

The team defeated the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 for the Avalanche's first championship in 21 years and third overall Stanley Cup.

Colorado scored two goals, while the Lightning, which won the Stanley Cup in both 2020 and 2021, scored one goal. The Avalanche's Cale Makar was awarded the series' most valuable player.

Colorado clinched all four of its 2022 playoff series on the road – becoming just the fourth team in NHL history to do so.

