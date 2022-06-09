Foo Fighters will honor their late bandmate Taylor Hawkins with 2 tribute concerts

Rock band the Foo Fighters will be performing two tribute concerts for their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died March 25.

The band will have shows at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sep. 3 and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sep. 27.

"As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor's monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over," the band wrote. "Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized."

To get notified about when tickets go on sale, fans can sign up here.

Hawkins joined the band in 1997 on tour, and was first recorded with the Foo Fighters for their 1999 album "There is Nothing Left To Lose." He appeared on every album thereafter as a drummer and vocalist.

Hawkins has won 15 Grammys and became a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

