Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (April 2)

As Saturday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:

Russian forces appear to be withdrawing in the area around Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, as they turn their attention and firepower further to the south and east. But southwestern parts of Ukraine remain on high alert.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko tells NPR the city is destroyed. He says compromise with Russia is difficult right now, unless Russian forces leave the country. But he says everyone is still hopeful for a diplomatic solution.

Ukraine and Russia conducted their largest prisoner swap thus far, with 86 soldiers on each side going home. Now, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is saying he's willing to exchange all Russian prisoners of war — if Russia agrees to stop abducting civilian children.

A Ukrainian photojournalist who had been missing since March 13 was found dead in a village north of Kyiv. Maks Levin, 40, was killed with two gunshots, allegedly fired by the Russian military. An investigation into his death has been launched.

Russia's top space official says the future of the country's partnership with the U.S., Canada, Europe and Japan on the International Space Station is in jeopardy if sanctions from the West are not lifted. Dmitry Rogozin, director of Russian space agency Roscosmos, said he considers the current state of affairs unacceptable.

In-depth

Earlier developments

