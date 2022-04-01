© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Support WDIY's Spring Membership Drive! Tap here to donate or call 610-758-8810. 🎧
NPR News

Sarah Palin files to run for the late Alaska Rep. Don Young's seat

By NPR Staff
Published April 1, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin answers questions from the media as she arrives at a federal court in Manhattan on February 15, 2022, in New York.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY
/
AFP via Getty Images
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin answers questions from the media as she arrives at a federal court in Manhattan on February 15, 2022, in New York.

Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and Republican vice presidential candidate, filed Friday with the Federal Election Commission to run for the late Don Young's U.S. House seat.

Palin noted that she would run as a Republican, the FEC filing stated.

"America is at a tipping point. As I've watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight," Palin said in a statement Friday.

Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, died on March 18.

In mid-February, Palin lost her defamation suit against the New York Times that stemmed from a June 2017 editorial that wrongly claimed a link between an ad from her political action committee and a mass shooting many months later.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff