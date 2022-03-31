Recall issued for Skippy Peanut Butter cases due to stainless steel fragments

Skippy Foods, LLC has recalled more than 9,000 cases of peanut butter "due to the possibility that a limited number of jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment," the company said in an announcement Thursday.

The specific Skippy brands included Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein all with "best if used by dates" of early May 2023. Those dates are located at the top of the lid.

The company said there have been no consumer complaints related to this issue and the recall is voluntary.

All retailers that received these particular products have been notified, the company said.

