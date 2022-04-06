FCC Applications

On April 1, 2022, Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association, licensee of W230AG, 93.9, Easton, PA, and W229AO, 93.7, Fogelsville, PA, which rebroadcast WDIY, 88.1, Allentown, PA, filed applications with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view these applications or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the applications can visit:W230AG application:W229AO application:This page was last updated on April 6, 2022.