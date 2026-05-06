118th Bethlehem Bach Festival: Outside the Bachs - Time for Three

The Bethlehem Bach Festival's Outside the Bachs series reimagines the boundaries of Bach’s legacy – where Baroque meets bold, and tradition inspires innovation. These concerts push beyond expectation, inviting audiences to hear Bach’s spirit in new and surprising ways. As a self-described “classically trained garage band,” Time for Three is a GRAMMY Award-winning trio that defies categorization and delights audiences with a genre-bending fusion of classical, Americana, rock, and jazz. The Philadelphia-based group’s signature style reimagines what classical music can be and has landed them performances everywhere from NPR and the Oregon Bach Fest to NHL games and the Indianapolis 500.

Violinists Charles Yang and Nick Kendall, and bassist Ranaan Meyer exude raw energy, with inventive arrangements and original orchestrations that create moments of joyful surprise and musical fun. Come ready for a night of Bach meets Americana that crosses boundaries and brings us together.