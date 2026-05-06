© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We've wrapped up the on-air portion of WDIY's 2026 Spring Fund Drive — but there's still time to make a donation in support of your listening. Click here to give. 💚

118th Bethlehem Bach Festival: Outside the Bachs - Time for Three

118th Bethlehem Bach Festival: Outside the Bachs - Time for Three

The Bethlehem Bach Festival's Outside the Bachs series reimagines the boundaries of Bach’s legacy – where Baroque meets bold, and tradition inspires innovation. These concerts push beyond expectation, inviting audiences to hear Bach’s spirit in new and surprising ways. As a self-described “classically trained garage band,” Time for Three is a GRAMMY Award-winning trio that defies categorization and delights audiences with a genre-bending fusion of classical, Americana, rock, and jazz. The Philadelphia-based group’s signature style reimagines what classical music can be and has landed them performances everywhere from NPR and the Oregon Bach Fest to NHL games and the Indianapolis 500.

Violinists Charles Yang and Nick Kendall, and bassist Ranaan Meyer exude raw energy, with inventive arrangements and original orchestrations that create moments of joyful surprise and musical fun. Come ready for a night of Bach meets Americana that crosses boundaries and brings us together.

Musikfest Cafe
$40
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Bach Choir of Bethlehem
610-866-4382
office@bach.org
https://bach.org/
Musikfest Cafe
101 Founders Way
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-297-7100
info@artsquest.org
https://www.steelstacks.org/about/venues-at-steelstacks/musikfest-cafe-presented-by-yuengling/