118th Bethlehem Bach Festival: Bach at 8
118th Bethlehem Bach Festival: Bach at 8
An evening of grandeur and collaboration, Bach at 8 pairs Mozart’s monumental Great Mass in C Minor, unfinished yet transcendent, with works that reflect a rich and living choral tradition. Featuring our world-class vocal soloists and members of the Bach Choir, members of the Moravian choir UNITAS join us for J.F. Peter’s spirited Freudenpsalm, a gem of the early American Moravian repertoire written in 1783 to celebrate the end of the Revolutionary War.on, while Mozart's Great Mass in C Minor - unfinished but monumental - pays homage to Bach and offers its own unique drama and brilliance.
Packer Memorial Church
$25 - $40
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem
610-866-4382
office@bach.org
Packer Memorial Church
18 University DriveBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-758-3000