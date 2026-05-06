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118th Bethlehem Bach Festival: Bach at 8

118th Bethlehem Bach Festival: Bach at 8

An evening of grandeur and collaboration, Bach at 8 pairs Mozart’s monumental Great Mass in C Minor, unfinished yet transcendent, with works that reflect a rich and living choral tradition. Featuring our world-class vocal soloists and members of the Bach Choir, members of the Moravian choir UNITAS join us for J.F. Peter’s spirited Freudenpsalm, a gem of the early American Moravian repertoire written in 1783 to celebrate the end of the Revolutionary War.on, while Mozart's Great Mass in C Minor - unfinished but monumental - pays homage to Bach and offers its own unique drama and brilliance.

Packer Memorial Church
$25 - $40
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Bach Choir of Bethlehem
610-866-4382
office@bach.org
https://bach.org/
Packer Memorial Church
18 University Drive
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-758-3000
https://chaplain.lehigh.edu/packer-memorial-church-0