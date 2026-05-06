118th Bethlehem Bach Festival: Bach at 4
118th Bethlehem Bach Festival: Bach at 4
Featuring guest artists from Synnet, our world-class vocal soloists, and a select group of Bach Choir members, this intimate program highlights music by Heinrich Schütz, earlier Bach family relatives, and the polychoral styles of Dresden and Venice to take audiences on a chronological tour of the music that helped shape Johann Sebastian Bach.
Incarnation of Our Lord Church
$35
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem
610-866-4382
office@bach.org
Incarnation of Our Lord Church
617 Pierce StBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
(610) 866 - 3391
iparish@ptd.net