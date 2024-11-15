NASA's Parker Solar Probe is on a mission to 'touch the sun'

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Making sense of the sun

NASA hopes the Parker Solar Probe will help solve the most perplexing mysteries of the sun. Astrophysicist Nour Rawafi explains the spacecraft's mission to "touch the sun" on Christmas Eve 2024.

About Nour Rawafi

Nour Rawafi is a senior scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory and the project scientist for NASA's Parker Solar Probe, which is currently on a mission to "touch the sun." Rawafi has conducted groundbreaking research at institutions across the world, authored and co-authored more than 200 peer-reviewed papers and meeting proceedings, and holds memberships in the International Academy of Astronautics, the American Geophysical Union, the American Astronomical Society and more.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

