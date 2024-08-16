Paleontologist Ken Lacovara and the fifth extinction that killed the dinosaurs

Paleontologist Ken Lacovara is founder of a new museum and fossil park in New Jersey where visitors can see how dinosaurs lived 66 million years ago before an asteroid wiped out 75% of life on earth.

About Ken Lacovara

Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara is the founder and director of the Edelman Fossil Park and Museum in Mantua Township, New Jersey.

He discovered the remains of Dreadnoughtus schrani, one of Earth's largest dinosaurs, in Patagonia along with several other extinct animals of the Late Cretacaous period from around the world.

Lacovara has a Ph.D. in Geology from the University of Delaware and is the founding Dean of the School of Earth & Environment at Rowan University. His book is Why Dinosaurs Matter.

