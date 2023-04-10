© 2023
Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for March, 2023

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published April 10, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Bill Fox
WDS Productions

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for March, 2023.

Shows #1348 to #1352; 2-March-2023 to 30-March-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for February was Deborah Martin.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Ajna - The Enigma of Sirius - Winter- Light
Ambiente Solstice - Comet's Dust - Wayfarer
Deborah Martin - Deep Roots, Hidden Water - Spotted Peccary Music
Deborah Martin - Eye of the Wizard - Spotted Peccary Music
Deborah Martin - Under the Moon - Spotted Peccary Music
Deborah Martin and Cheryl Gallagher - Tibet - Spotted Peccary Music
Deborah Martin, G. Klamt, and M. Rownd - Convergence - Spotted Peccary
Music
Erik Wøllo - The Shape of Time - Projekt
Fusion of Elements - Journey to the Outness Beyond - SynGate
La Mansarde Hermétique - The Attick Diaries Episode 1 - none
Leon Alvarado - Charging the Electric Dream - MRR
Michael Brückner - One Hundred Million Miles Under the Stars:
Revisited - SynGate
Pete Farn - Grainscapes Vol.1 - SynGate
Rapoon - Ten Four: Centered Horizons - Winter-Light
Robert Schroeder - Floating Music Edition 2023 - Spheric Music
Roger Universe - Earth Express - Spheric Music
Rose Bolton - The Lost Clock - Cassuana Tape Company
Sesensitized - Chaos in Premonition - Spotted Peccary Music
Surface 10 - A Stray Ending - DiN
Volker Lankow - Monotonous Landscapes - Iapetus Music

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
See stories by Bill Fox
