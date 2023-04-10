Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for March, 2023

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for March, 2023.

Shows #1348 to #1352; 2-March-2023 to 30-March-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for February was Deborah Martin.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

Ajna - The Enigma of Sirius - Winter- Light

Ambiente Solstice - Comet's Dust - Wayfarer

Deborah Martin - Deep Roots, Hidden Water - Spotted Peccary Music

Deborah Martin - Eye of the Wizard - Spotted Peccary Music

Deborah Martin - Under the Moon - Spotted Peccary Music

Deborah Martin and Cheryl Gallagher - Tibet - Spotted Peccary Music

Deborah Martin, G. Klamt, and M. Rownd - Convergence - Spotted Peccary

Music

Erik Wøllo - The Shape of Time - Projekt

Fusion of Elements - Journey to the Outness Beyond - SynGate

La Mansarde Hermétique - The Attick Diaries Episode 1 - none

Leon Alvarado - Charging the Electric Dream - MRR

Michael Brückner - One Hundred Million Miles Under the Stars:

Revisited - SynGate

Pete Farn - Grainscapes Vol.1 - SynGate

Rapoon - Ten Four: Centered Horizons - Winter-Light

Robert Schroeder - Floating Music Edition 2023 - Spheric Music

Roger Universe - Earth Express - Spheric Music

Rose Bolton - The Lost Clock - Cassuana Tape Company

Sesensitized - Chaos in Premonition - Spotted Peccary Music

Surface 10 - A Stray Ending - DiN

Volker Lankow - Monotonous Landscapes - Iapetus Music

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.