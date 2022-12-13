© 2022
2022 Year-End Membership Drive Giveaways

WDIY | By Shamus McGroggan
Published December 13, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST
Tickets to the Winter Lights Spectacular are spread out on a table with headphones and a microphone.

This week, WDIY is hosting our Year-End Membership Drive between Monday and Friday. We are reminding our supporters that a charitable gift received before the end of the year is a a great way to help WDIY and take advantage of a tax deduction!

Everyone who contributes to our year-end campaign will be eligible for exclusive giveaways to win tickets to the Lehigh Valley Zoo's Winter Lights Spectacular, an ArtsQuest gift card, and passes to the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas! This is just our way of saying "thank you" for your end-of-year support!

2022 Year-End Membership Drive
Shamus McGroggan
Shamus is WDIY's Membership and Development Director, responsible for managing the station's membership activities, grant writing, public relations, and online activities. He is also the producer and host of Tape Swap Radio.
