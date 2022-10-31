© 2022
Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for October, 2022

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published October 31, 2022 at 2:18 AM EDT
Bill Fox
WDS Productions

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for October, 2022.

Shows #1327 to #1330; 6-October-2022 to 27-October-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for October was Tapes and Topographies.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================

Cosmic Ground - Isolate - Studio Fleisch
EL-KA - Le Rêve - none
Frank Beissel and Steve Roach - Nautical Twilight - Soundquest Music
Hollan Holmes - Emerald Waters - Spotted Peccary Music
Ian Boddy and Erik Wøllo - Revolve - DiN
Jim Ottaway - Somewhere In-Between - none
Kubusschnitt - The Core - none
Liese, Spyra, and Vikaluk - In[Spyra]tion II - none
Michael Brückner and Cilia di Ponte - Twenty-Five Light Years - Cyclical Dreams
Robert Schroeder - Spaces of a Dream - Spheric Music
Sonic Research Society - Clean Air Factory - SynGate
Sonogram - Compendium - Simulacra
Steve Roach - Zones, Drones & Atmospheres - Projekt
Sverre Knut Johansen - Metahuman - Spotted Peccary
Syndromeda - Order in the Chaos of Life - SynGate
Tapes and Topographies - Fathoms - Simulacra
Tapes and Topographies - Insomnia Drones - Simulacra
Tapes and Topographies - Opiates - Simulacra
Tapes and Topographies - Ubiquitous Clouds - Simulacra
Various Artist - Projekt 2022 - Projekt

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
See stories by Bill Fox
