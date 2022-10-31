Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for October, 2022

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for October, 2022.

Shows #1327 to #1330; 6-October-2022 to 27-October-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for October was Tapes and Topographies.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

Cosmic Ground - Isolate - Studio Fleisch

EL-KA - Le Rêve - none

Frank Beissel and Steve Roach - Nautical Twilight - Soundquest Music

Hollan Holmes - Emerald Waters - Spotted Peccary Music

Ian Boddy and Erik Wøllo - Revolve - DiN

Jim Ottaway - Somewhere In-Between - none

Kubusschnitt - The Core - none

Liese, Spyra, and Vikaluk - In[Spyra]tion II - none

Michael Brückner and Cilia di Ponte - Twenty-Five Light Years - Cyclical Dreams

Robert Schroeder - Spaces of a Dream - Spheric Music

Sonic Research Society - Clean Air Factory - SynGate

Sonogram - Compendium - Simulacra

Steve Roach - Zones, Drones & Atmospheres - Projekt

Sverre Knut Johansen - Metahuman - Spotted Peccary

Syndromeda - Order in the Chaos of Life - SynGate

Tapes and Topographies - Fathoms - Simulacra

Tapes and Topographies - Insomnia Drones - Simulacra

Tapes and Topographies - Opiates - Simulacra

Tapes and Topographies - Ubiquitous Clouds - Simulacra

Various Artist - Projekt 2022 - Projekt

