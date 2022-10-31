Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for October, 2022
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for October, 2022.
Shows #1327 to #1330; 6-October-2022 to 27-October-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for October was Tapes and Topographies.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Cosmic Ground - Isolate - Studio Fleisch
EL-KA - Le Rêve - none
Frank Beissel and Steve Roach - Nautical Twilight - Soundquest Music
Hollan Holmes - Emerald Waters - Spotted Peccary Music
Ian Boddy and Erik Wøllo - Revolve - DiN
Jim Ottaway - Somewhere In-Between - none
Kubusschnitt - The Core - none
Liese, Spyra, and Vikaluk - In[Spyra]tion II - none
Michael Brückner and Cilia di Ponte - Twenty-Five Light Years - Cyclical Dreams
Robert Schroeder - Spaces of a Dream - Spheric Music
Sonic Research Society - Clean Air Factory - SynGate
Sonogram - Compendium - Simulacra
Steve Roach - Zones, Drones & Atmospheres - Projekt
Sverre Knut Johansen - Metahuman - Spotted Peccary
Syndromeda - Order in the Chaos of Life - SynGate
Tapes and Topographies - Fathoms - Simulacra
Tapes and Topographies - Insomnia Drones - Simulacra
Tapes and Topographies - Opiates - Simulacra
Tapes and Topographies - Ubiquitous Clouds - Simulacra
Various Artist - Projekt 2022 - Projekt
Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.
Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.