Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for June, 2022

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for June, 2022.

Shows #1309 to #1313; 2-June-2022 to 30-June-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for June was Forrest Smithson.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

Al Gromer Khan - Ambient Religion - Zustand

B. Ashra - Solarium - Klangwirkstoff

Dave Bessell and Liam Boyle - Imaginator - Groove Unlimited

Erik Wøllo - Sojourn - Projekt

Forrest Smithson - Dieux - none

Forrest Smithson - Lejeu - none

Forrest Smithson - Reversal of Thought - none

Forrest Smithson - The Accomplished View - none

Forrest Smithson - The Healer's Way - none

Hollan Holmes - Emerald Waters - Spotted Peccary Music

Kloob and Onasander - Tempestarii - Winter-Light

Kubusschnitt - The Core - none

Michael Stearns - Planetay Unfolding [2022 Remaster] - Projekt

Polypores - Hyperincandescent - DiN

Remy - The Other Side - Deserted Island Music

Richard Scott - Everything is Always at Once - Discus Music

Sally Decker - In the Tender Dream - NNA Tapes

TaboTago - Corroding Modernism - Iapetus Music

Tapes and Topographies - Modalities - Simulacra

Tomo Nakaguchi - Tayutau - Audiobulb

