Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for June, 2022
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for June, 2022.
Shows #1309 to #1313; 2-June-2022 to 30-June-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for June was Forrest Smithson.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Al Gromer Khan - Ambient Religion - Zustand
B. Ashra - Solarium - Klangwirkstoff
Dave Bessell and Liam Boyle - Imaginator - Groove Unlimited
Erik Wøllo - Sojourn - Projekt
Forrest Smithson - Dieux - none
Forrest Smithson - Lejeu - none
Forrest Smithson - Reversal of Thought - none
Forrest Smithson - The Accomplished View - none
Forrest Smithson - The Healer's Way - none
Hollan Holmes - Emerald Waters - Spotted Peccary Music
Kloob and Onasander - Tempestarii - Winter-Light
Kubusschnitt - The Core - none
Michael Stearns - Planetay Unfolding [2022 Remaster] - Projekt
Polypores - Hyperincandescent - DiN
Remy - The Other Side - Deserted Island Music
Richard Scott - Everything is Always at Once - Discus Music
Sally Decker - In the Tender Dream - NNA Tapes
TaboTago - Corroding Modernism - Iapetus Music
Tapes and Topographies - Modalities - Simulacra
Tomo Nakaguchi - Tayutau - Audiobulb
Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.