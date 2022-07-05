© 2022
Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for June, 2022

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published July 5, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT
GT_LOGO_6inWx4inH TOP20.jpg
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for June, 2022.

Shows #1309 to #1313; 2-June-2022 to 30-June-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for June was Forrest Smithson.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================

Al Gromer Khan - Ambient Religion - Zustand
B. Ashra - Solarium - Klangwirkstoff
Dave Bessell and Liam Boyle - Imaginator - Groove Unlimited
Erik Wøllo - Sojourn - Projekt
Forrest Smithson - Dieux - none
Forrest Smithson - Lejeu - none
Forrest Smithson - Reversal of Thought - none
Forrest Smithson - The Accomplished View - none
Forrest Smithson - The Healer's Way - none
Hollan Holmes - Emerald Waters - Spotted Peccary Music
Kloob and Onasander - Tempestarii - Winter-Light
Kubusschnitt - The Core - none
Michael Stearns - Planetay Unfolding [2022 Remaster] - Projekt
Polypores - Hyperincandescent - DiN
Remy - The Other Side - Deserted Island Music
Richard Scott - Everything is Always at Once - Discus Music
Sally Decker - In the Tender Dream - NNA Tapes
TaboTago - Corroding Modernism - Iapetus Music
Tapes and Topographies - Modalities - Simulacra
Tomo Nakaguchi - Tayutau - Audiobulb

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

Tags

Galactic TravelsForrest SmithsonFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
