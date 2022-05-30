© 2022
Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for May, 2022

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published May 30, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT
Bill Fox
WDS Productions

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for May, 2022.

Shows #1305 to #1308; 5-May-2022 to 26-May-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for May was Johan Agebjörn.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================

4GAL - Under the Tree, In The Sun #5 - Iapetus Music
AeTopus - Urbus - 12 Ton Productions
Dan DeChellis - Wood & Metal - Sachimay Music
Dave Luxton - Dream Sequence - Wayfarer
David Helpling - IN - Spotted Peccary Music
George Wallace - The Art of Imagining - AirBorn Music
Gert Emmens - On the Edege of Nowhere - Groove Unlimited
Ian Boddy - Modulations II - DiN
Jason Blake - Fictional Mirrors - Wafarer
Johan Agebjörn - Mossebo - Lotuspike
Johan Agebjörn - Notes - Paper Bag
Johan Agebjörn - The Mountain Lake - Lotuspike
Johan Agebjörn and Mikael Ögren - We Never Came to the White Sea - Spotted Peccary Music
Kelly David - Illusive - Spotted Peccary Music
Kloob - Parallel States - Winter-Light
Max Corbacho - A Connection to the Wonder - Silentsun
Phillip Wilkerson and Chris Russell - Dark Measures - Spotted Peccary Music
Steve Roach and Jeffrey Fayman - Trance Spirits [2022 Remaster] - Projekt
Volker Lankow - Plains of Disorientation - Iapetus Music
Vortex and Nam-Khar - Nag Hammadi - Winter-Light

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

Johan Agebjörn
Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
