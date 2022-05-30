Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for May, 2022
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for May, 2022.
Shows #1305 to #1308; 5-May-2022 to 26-May-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for May was Johan Agebjörn.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
4GAL - Under the Tree, In The Sun #5 - Iapetus Music
AeTopus - Urbus - 12 Ton Productions
Dan DeChellis - Wood & Metal - Sachimay Music
Dave Luxton - Dream Sequence - Wayfarer
David Helpling - IN - Spotted Peccary Music
George Wallace - The Art of Imagining - AirBorn Music
Gert Emmens - On the Edege of Nowhere - Groove Unlimited
Ian Boddy - Modulations II - DiN
Jason Blake - Fictional Mirrors - Wafarer
Johan Agebjörn - Mossebo - Lotuspike
Johan Agebjörn - Notes - Paper Bag
Johan Agebjörn - The Mountain Lake - Lotuspike
Johan Agebjörn and Mikael Ögren - We Never Came to the White Sea - Spotted Peccary Music
Kelly David - Illusive - Spotted Peccary Music
Kloob - Parallel States - Winter-Light
Max Corbacho - A Connection to the Wonder - Silentsun
Phillip Wilkerson and Chris Russell - Dark Measures - Spotted Peccary Music
Steve Roach and Jeffrey Fayman - Trance Spirits [2022 Remaster] - Projekt
Volker Lankow - Plains of Disorientation - Iapetus Music
Vortex and Nam-Khar - Nag Hammadi - Winter-Light
