Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for May, 2022

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for May, 2022.

Shows #1305 to #1308; 5-May-2022 to 26-May-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for May was Johan Agebjörn.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

4GAL - Under the Tree, In The Sun #5 - Iapetus Music

AeTopus - Urbus - 12 Ton Productions

Dan DeChellis - Wood & Metal - Sachimay Music

Dave Luxton - Dream Sequence - Wayfarer

David Helpling - IN - Spotted Peccary Music

George Wallace - The Art of Imagining - AirBorn Music

Gert Emmens - On the Edege of Nowhere - Groove Unlimited

Ian Boddy - Modulations II - DiN

Jason Blake - Fictional Mirrors - Wafarer

Johan Agebjörn - Mossebo - Lotuspike

Johan Agebjörn - Notes - Paper Bag

Johan Agebjörn - The Mountain Lake - Lotuspike

Johan Agebjörn and Mikael Ögren - We Never Came to the White Sea - Spotted Peccary Music

Kelly David - Illusive - Spotted Peccary Music

Kloob - Parallel States - Winter-Light

Max Corbacho - A Connection to the Wonder - Silentsun

Phillip Wilkerson and Chris Russell - Dark Measures - Spotted Peccary Music

Steve Roach and Jeffrey Fayman - Trance Spirits [2022 Remaster] - Projekt

Volker Lankow - Plains of Disorientation - Iapetus Music

Vortex and Nam-Khar - Nag Hammadi - Winter-Light

