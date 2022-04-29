Patrice Gordon and Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic: How can we become more competent leaders?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode What Leadership Looks Like

Executive coach Patrice Gordon had an unusual opportunity: to mentor her own CEO. Organizational psychologist Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic says that feedback is valuable for building competent leaders.

About Patrice Gordon

Patrice Gordon is an executive coach and a personal development advocate. She also currently leads joint venture relationships for the airline company Virgin Atlantic. Gordon served as the reverse mentor for the then-CEO of Virgin Atlantic. Also trained as a chartered accountant, Gordon has worked with a variety of businesses, including the airline and logistics industry where she worked in commercial finance.

In 2019, Gordon was named a EMpower Ethnic Minority Future Leader and in 2020 she was recognized by WeAreTheCity as a Rising Star within transport and logistics. Her upcoming book is Reverse Mentoring: Removing Barriers and Building Belonging in the Workplace.

About Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic

Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic is an organizational psychologist, author and entrepreneur. He's the Chief Talent Scientist at Manpower Group, a company focused on workforce solutions, and he's the co-founder of Deeper Signals and Metaprofiling, two psychological profiling organizations. He also serves as a professor of business psychology at University College London and Columbia University.

Chamorro-Premuzic has published 10 books, including Why Do So Many Incompetent Men Become Leaders?, as well as more than 150 scientific papers on the psychology of talent, leadership and innovation.

