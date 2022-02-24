Ohio TV reporter has his segment interrupted by his mom
RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:
Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Is there anything more embarrassing than parents? What about when you're recording a TV news report and your mom gets in the shot? This happened to Ohio reporter Myles Harris. He was taping a local crime story when his mom, Sandi Harris, pulled up in her car.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
SANDI HARRIS: Hi, baby.
MYLES HARRIS: (Laughter) I'm trying to work...
MARTIN: (Laughter) Thanks to a now viral video from WSYX 6 in Columbus, we get to savor the moment before his mom reluctantly drives away. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.