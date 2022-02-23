Mark Lanegan, Screaming Trees singer, dies at 57

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Seattle grunge pioneer Mark Lanegan has died. He started as lead singer of the band Screaming Trees in the 1980s.

The hard rock group was best known for their single "Nearly Lost You," and Lanegan was known for his deep bass voice.

SCREAMING TREES: (Singing) I nearly lost you there.

MARTINEZ: In an interview with NPR in 2019, writer Mark Yarm, author of a book about grunge, described Screaming Trees this way.

MARK YARM: They were led by Mark Lanegan, who's a big, brooding guy.

MARTIN: He says they had a reputation for getting in some fights.

YARM: Amongst the grunge guys, they were kind of the rowdy bunch, I'd say.

MARTIN: Lanegan also sang with the band Queens of the Stone Age and co-wrote their hit "No One Knows."

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE: (Singing) We get some rules to follow.

MARTINEZ: Lanegan was 57. No cause of death was given. But in a recent book, he detailed a battle with COVID that put him in a coma for three weeks. He died at his home in Killarney, Ireland.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE: (Singing) And I realize you're mine. Indeed a...