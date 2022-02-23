Many hospitals report delivering babies on 'Twosday': 2-22-22

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez with more news about twos because yesterday was 2/22/22. And today, we're learning that many hospitals delivered babies at 2:22. One was born at Advocate Christ Medical Center outside Chicago; another was born in a hospital in Burlington, N.C., in Room 2. If that's not enough, in Salt Lake City, two different hospitals delivered babies at 2:22. And the cherry on top - all of this happened on a Tuesday. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.