It was a normal day in a Louisiana State University dining hall, until it wasn't

Published February 18, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. It was a normal day in a Louisiana State University dining hall when all of a sudden...

(SOUNDBITE OF THUMP, SCREAMING)

FADEL: ...A raccoon fell from the ceiling. Within seconds, chaos ensued, with people running out of the cafeteria and jumping on tables for safety. Eventually, animal control was called, and they managed to capture the raccoon. But I wonder if he ate any junk food before they got him. After all, raccoons are known to have really garbage diets. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.