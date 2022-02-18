If Disney movies and theme parks aren't enough for you, what about living there?

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. If watching Disney movies and visiting the theme parks isn't enough, what about living there? This week, Disney announced plans to build entire neighborhoods starting in California's Coachella Valley. Disney cast members will operate the community associations. Imagine heated neighborhood meetings involving Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. Twitter users are already having lots of fun with this, joking that the community could have a dark, dystopian future. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.