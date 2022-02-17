Tesla recalls more than 500,000 U.S. vehicles over Boombox feature

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. The Tesla Boombox feature allows drivers to play custom pre-recorded sounds in place of the car's typical horn. One of those sounds was a fart noise, meaning you could replace your car's honk-honk with a toot-toot, at least until recently. Federal regulators determined the feature could actually increase the chance of a collision. Tesla will now disable the fart feature for cars that are in motion. But I'm confused because I thought Teslas don't have gas in them. So what gives? It's MORNING EDITION.