If you're looking to make new friends, try reaching out with pancakes

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Making friends at any age is hard, especially during a pandemic. Here's the story - Curtis Kimball's wife told him he was getting weird, so Curtis - God bless him - put up flyers in his San Francisco neighborhood saying he needed friends and he was going to make pancakes. Around 100 people showed up. He had a second pancake party last weekend, and about 300 people came. Curtis' story reminds us whether you're craving carbs or connection, pancakes are always the best starting point. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.