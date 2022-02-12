Fresh Air Weekend: Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood; How Method acting transformed film

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

For Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood, there are no rules to composing for film: Greenwood says writing the music for The Power of the Dog allowed him to experiment by mixing a banjo and a string quartet. He also recently scored Spencer and Licorice Pizza.

How the Method transformed film — and made acting more human: Method acting is more than mining personal experiences to play a character — or physically transforming for a role. Author Isaac Butler traces the history of the technique in The Method.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

For Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood, there are no rules to composing for film

How the Method transformed film — and made acting more human

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.