A drawing purchased at a yard sale for $30 may be worth $10 million

Published February 7, 2022 at 6:34 AM EST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

As the cliche goes, one man's trash is another man's treasure. In Massachusetts, a drawing titled "The Virgin And Child" was purchased at a yard sale in 2017 for 30 bucks. Turns out it was an original Albrecht Durer. He's one of the most celebrated and influential artists in history - took three years to confirm the drawing's authenticity, which dated back to the 16th century and is worth an estimated $10 million.

