The National Zoo Needs Help Naming 3 Baby Black-Footed Ferrets

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The National Zoo needs help naming three baby black-footed ferrets. The public can vote on a list of names through July 25. Some options include Aster, Alvis and Cottonwood. The kits, which is the name for baby ferrets, are living in a conservation unit in Virginia. Two are males. One is female. You might be wondering if the National Zoo has a ferret cam where you can see the kits. Of course, they do. And they are adorable. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.