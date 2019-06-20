© 2022
By Tom Huizenga
Published June 20, 2019 at 1:01 PM EDT
American composer August Read Thomas.
Updated March 24, 2022 at 9:31 AM ET

Updated March 24, 2022: For a month that celebrates women, try this playlist of distinctive music by two Aussies, Liza Lim and Peggy Glanville-Hicks, plus from the 18th century, little known Ana Bon, and pieces by Tania León, Olga Neuwirth, Angélica Negrón, Teresa Carreño and Mary Kouyoumdijan.

Need a deep discovery experience? Try 1000 years of music in this playlist from NPR Classical's Tom Huizenga, which explores everything from new releases to old favorites, and classics from the dawn of the recording era. Our mantra: Bach, Beethoven, before and beyond.

Stream: Spotify, Apple Music.

