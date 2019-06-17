Updated March 22, 2022 at 6:35 AM ET

Where heavy metal, heady psych, dreamy ambient, furious punk, chooglin' rock, twinkly emo and cotton-candy pop music all come to freak out. All of these disparate sounds make sense in the brain of NPR Music's Lars Gotrich and are documented on his Viking's Choice newsletter

March 22 Mixtape

Véhémence, "Au Blason Brûlé"

Emmanuelle Parrenin, "N'attends Pas"

Rhodri Davies, "Dźwięk i następstwo"

Return to Earth, "In Pieces"

Seven Rivers of Fire, "Thank You"

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble (feat. Sharon Van Etten), "The Graze of Days"

AJ Suede & Televangel (feat. Mr. Muthafuckin Exquire), "Respect the Architect"

Possessor, "Draw Blood"

Blood Command, "I Just Want That Movie Ending"

MUNA, "Anything But Me"

MF DOOM & Dangermouse (feat. Ghostface Killah), "The Mask"

Yao Bobby & Simon Grab, "Lekeo"

Lula Côrtes e Zé Ramalho, "Bailado Das Muscarias"

Sonic Youth, "Machine"

Brandon Seabrook, "In the Swarm"

Field Works, "Station 10 Review (Alva Noto Remodel)"

William Basinski & Janek Schaefer, "... on reflection (one)"

Tiny Vipers, "cm"

Silent Thunder, "Countess in the Fog"

Nechochwen, "Kanawha Black"

Mary Halvorson, "Night Shift"

Mister Goblin, "Holiday World"

Jess Scott, "I'm So Forgetful"

CHILDHOOD, "Deep down"

Oneness of Juju, "Breezin'"

Flasher, "Sideways"

Daniel Villarreal, "Uncanny"

700 BLISS (feat. Lafawndah), "Totally Spies"

Girls in Synthesis, "Enveloped"

Secret People, "peephole"

Viuda, "Alleraná"

Chisel, "It's Alright, You're OK"

