Rehearsals are under way for a version of Shakespeare's Macbeth that will use magic tricks, fright and humor on stage. Co-directors Teller (of Penn & Teller ) and Aaron Posner talk to Robert Siegel about the production.

Teller has been thinking about Macbeth since he was 12. Now he brings his bag of tricks to conjure up bloody daggers and other surprises to the production.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.