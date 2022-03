India is planning its first museum celebrating the writer Rudyard Kipling.

Although Kipling loved India, his poems express a belief in the British imperialism of the past two centuries. Despite that, a bungalow in Bombay, where Kipling was born and lived until he was nearly 6, is being restored to house a hoped-for collection of associated memorabilia.

