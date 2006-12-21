Robert DeNiro, Intrigued by 'The Good Shepherd'

Robert DeNiro's latest movie, The Good Shepherd, is about secrets -- from Skull and Bones, a secret society at Yale University, to secret agents, danger and the erosion of idealism in the light of the Cold War. It tells the story of the early days of the Central Intelligence Agency through the life of the fictional Edward Wilson, played by Matt Damon. Wilson is recruited in the early days of the CIA and dedicates his life to the his work. While his influence grows, it is at the cost of his ideals and family.

The intrigue at the heart of the movie is what attracted DeNiro, who both directed the movie and plays the part of General Bill Sullivan, who recruits Wilson for a life in the CIA.

"I'm always fascinated with the Cold War, East vs. West, KGB, CIA, it's all great stuff," DeNiro says.

