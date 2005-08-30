New Hope for Revitalizing a Civil Rights Classic

Eyes on the Prize, the historic documentary of the civil rights movement, is getting a new life, thanks to a grant from the Ford Foundation and philanthropist Richard Gilder.

Together, they've come up with $850,000 so the company of the late filmmaker Henry Hampton can renew rights clearances that have lapsed and re-edit any sections of the 14-part series for which producers can't get rights.

There are plans to release the restored documentary to educational institutions next summer and have it shown again on public television next fall.

