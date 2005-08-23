Alan Ball: A 'Six Feet Under' Postmortem

Six Feet Under, rest in peace. The HBO series, which aired its final episode Sunday, followed the Fisher family and its funeral home business for five seasons. It received two Golden Globe awards and six Emmys. Alan Ball, creator and executive producer, reflects on his show about death.

Ball also won an Academy Award for best original screenplay for the film American Beauty, which he also produced. His TV credits include Cybill and Grace Under Fire.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.