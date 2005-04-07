The Acerbic Wit of Comic Commentator Lewis Black

Lewis Black is a playwright, stand-up comic, actor, and a commentator on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He's been described as having the mouth of a shock-jock and the heart of a liberal. But his comic rants are targeted at anyone he finds deserving.

Black has written a new book, Nothing's Sacred. In addition, he has several comic CDs, and a DVD of his HBO special Black on Broadway has been released.

