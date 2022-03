/ / <I>Four Spirits</I>, by Sena Jeter Naslund (HarperCollins)

Sena Jeter Naslund's latest novel, Four Spirits, melds real people and fictional characters to tell the story of the civil rights struggle in Birmingham, Ala. during the early 1960s. The title refers to the four schoolgirls killed Sept. 15, 1963, in the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church. NPR's Bob Edwards speaks with the author about that turbulent time.

